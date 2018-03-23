Any Questions #343: L-A

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel swap seats once again this week.

Last week's challenge

Start with the words TARGET and TOSSED. Change one letter to an M and you can spell two words (four letters and eight letters) that are synonyms of each other. What are the words?

Answer: If you change the D to an M, you can spell MOST and GREATEST

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: L-A

On-air questions: Today is March 23rd, or 3/23. 323 is one of the area codes used in central Los Angeles. In honor of the 323 area code, all of today’s questions are based on the initials L-A.

1. Fronted by Hillary Scott, what country group that active since 2006 takes its name from a photo shoot it did in period costumes and is performing alongside Darius Rucker in 2018 on the Summer Plays On tour?

2. Among the nominees for the Academy Award for Best Picture that fit the category are LA Confidential, Love Affair, and what 1963 Best Picture winner that stars Peter O’Toole, Omar Sharif, and Alec Guinness, among others?

3. Born in New York City in 1943, Letty Aronson has worked as a film producer since 1994, primarily for her older brother. Among the movies she has worked on are “Bullets Over Broadway,” “Match Point” and the 2012 Best Picture Oscar nominee “Midnight In Paris.” Who is Aronson’s older brother?

4. Born in Maracaibo in 1934, Luis Aparicio is considered one of the greatest shortstops in baseball history. The 13-time all-star, who also won the 1956 Rookie of the Year while playing for the White Sox and earned nine Gold Gloves, was the first Baseball Hall of Famer from what country?

5. “That scene where my character is standing by the bed crying is so well known because it’s something everyone’s been through,” actor Emma Thompson said, describing her performance in what 2003 romantic comedy set at Christmastime, which also features Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy and Alan Rickman?

Extra credit

1. Signed by President John Adams in 1799, what federal law — which critics have said President Trump’s campaign likely violated — makes it illegal to negotiate on behalf of the U.S. with hostile foreign governments?

2. Leading a doo-woo group, The Imperials, that first formed in 1958, Jerome Gourdine and his bandmates were elected to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009 on the strength of songs like “Tears On My Pillow” and “Goin’ Out of My Head.” What is Gourdine’s stage name?

This week's challenge

Start with the name of L.A. Dodgers legend Tom Lasorda. Rearrange and the letters and you can spell two common Spanish words, one three letters and one seven letters. As a hint: the seven-letter word also relates to a spectator sport. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Lady Antebellum

2. Lawrence of Arabia (the David Lean-directed film was ranked No. 7 on the AFI’s updated list of the 100 greatest films in 2007)

3. Woody Allen

4. Venezuela

5. Love Actually

Extra credit

1. Logan Act

2. Little Anthony

