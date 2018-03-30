Any Questions #344: Four-Letter Words

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel switch seats to get ready for April.

Last week's challenge

Start with the name of L.A. Dodgers legend Tom Lasorda. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two common Spanish words, one three letters and one seven letters. As a hint: the seven-letter word also relates to a spectator sport. What are the words?

Answer: Matador and sol.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: FOUR-LETTER WORDS

On-air questions: Next week is April, and April is, of course, the fourth month of the year. So today, each question will be relatively open ended. I’ll give you a category, and you give me two four-letter words that fit the category. For example, if I said Months, you would say June and July.

1. Major League Baseball MVPs throughout history — just last names.

2. U.S. states

3. U.S. presidents

4. Countries of the world

5. Ranker.com’s top 76 board games of all time

Extra credit

1. Best Picture Oscar winners

2. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame bands (not solo artists)

This week's challenge

Start with the words KENT and SOSA, answers from question one. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two four-letter words from the world of sailing. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Mays, Rose, Ruth, Cobb, Foxx, Blue, Kent, Sosa, Rice, Lynn, Dean

2. Ohio, Iowa, Utah

3. Polk, Taft, Ford, Bush, Bush

4. Chad, Cuba, Fiji, Iran, Iraq, Laos, Mali, Oman, Peru, Togo

5. Risk, Clue

Extra credit

1. Gigi, Argo

2. AC/DC, ABBA, Rush, Kiss

