Any Questions #345: Palindromes

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer are back....ward and forward.

Last week's challenge

Start with the words KENT and SOSA, answers from question one. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two four-letter words from the world of sailing. What are the words?

Answer: The words are KNOT and SEAS.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: PALINDROMES

On-air questions: On April 6, 1974, the finals of that year's Eurovision Song Contest were held. The contest, first broadcast in 1956, is the longest-running international song competition, one of the longest-running television programs, and one of the most-watched non-sporting events in the world. Participating countries submit a song to be performed during the broadcast and the song that earns the most points is declared the winner. In 1974 the winning song was "Waterloo", performed by the Swedish pop group ABBA. To commemorate ABBA's win, this week our questions are about palindromes, which are words or sentences that read the same forwards and backwards, like "ABBA."

1. By what name do we more familiarly know the drug called alprazolam, first released in 1981 and commonly used to treat nausea during chemotherapy and to relieve the effects of panic and anxiety attacks?

2. What car model was voted Motor Trend's Car of the Year in 2006, was named North American Car of the year in 2006 and 2016 at the North American International Auto Show, and has appeared on Car and Driver's Ten Best list six times since 1983?

3. To date, who is the only actor nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor with a palindromic last name, earning the nod for his performance in the 2008 film The Hurt Locker?

4. A song titled "Bob" appears on a 2003 album titled Poodle Hat. The song, featuring lyrics like "I, man, am regal – a German am I" and "Oozy rat in a sanitary zoo" is a parody of songs in the style of – and is sung in a manner to – what singer, whose first name gives the song its title?

5. Constructed as a humorous word, "aibohphobia," appropriately, is defined as the fear of what?

Extra credit

1. What is the name of Big Bird's teddy bear on Sesame Street, specifically chosen as a reference to a 1970's-80's TV character who brings a teddy bear with him to Korea?

2. "Tattarrattat" – a word used to describe a knocking on a door – is often cited as the longest palindrome in literature. It appears, along with other invented words like "poppysmic" and "yogibogeybox", in what classic 1922 novel?

This week's challenge

Start with the word PALINDROMES. Rearrange the letters to spell a two-word phrase (six letters, five letters) for things an unorganized person might make. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Xanax

2. Civic

3. Jeremy Renner

4. Bob Dylan

5. Palindromes

Extra credit

1. Radar

2. Ulysses