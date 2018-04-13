Any Questions #346: Famous Fields

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel return for another quiz.

Last week's challenge

Start with the word PALINDROMES. Rearrange the letters to spell a two-word phrase (six letters, five letters) for things an unorganized person might make. What are they?

Answer: They might make RANDOM PILES.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: FAMOUS FIELDS

On-air questions: On April 13, 1964, actor Sidney Poitier became the first African-American man to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his role as Homer Smith in Lilies of the Field. Poitier beat out Albert Finney, Richard Harris, Rex Harrison, and Paul Newman to take home the statue. Based on a 1962 novel, the film received four other Academy Award nominations and was adapted into a short-lived 1970 Broadway musical titled Look to the Lilies. To commemorate Sidney Poitier's win, this week our questions are about famous fields.

1. Actress Sally Field has given many memorable performances over the years, including those in 1984's Places in the Heart and 2012's Lincoln. One of Field's most iconic scenes is from 1979's Norma Rae, in which Field stands on a worktable holding a sign with what word on it?

2. The 1994 compilation album Fields of Gold takes its name from a song on a 1993 album titled Ten Summoner's Tales, and includes songs from that and the first three solo albums by what singer/songwriter?

3. Entrepreneur Marshall Field founded a chain of department stores bearing his name, his grandson Marshall Field III founded a newspaper called the Sun, and his great-grandson Marshall Field IV worked at the Sun and later owned the paper when it was called the Sun-Times all in what midwestern city?

4. Stanford University professor Maryam Mirzakhani was one of four people awarded the 2014 Fields Medal. Mirzakhani won the prize "for her outstanding contributions to the dynamics and geometry of Riemann surfaces and their moduli spaces". The Fields Medal is widely regarded as the highest honor in what subject?

5. Of the thirty current Major League Baseball stadiums, nine have names with the word "field" in them. Wrigley Field is the oldest, opening in 1914, and Coors Field in Denver has the largest seating capacity, at just over 50,000. Which of those nine ballparks is the furthest east?

Extra credit

1. Former Denver Broncos kicker Matt Prater currently holds the record for successfully completing the longest what in NFL history, a feat he accomplished in December of 2013?

2. The 1995 novel From Potter's Field is the sixth novel in a series that features medical examiner Dr. Kay Scarpetta, written by what prolific author?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase FIELD MOUSE. Change one letter to an R and you can spell a hyphenated word (six letters before the hyphen, four after) that you might see on a package at a health food store. What is it?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. "Union"

2. Sting

3. Chicago

4. Mathematics

5. CitiField

Extra credit

1. Field goal

2. Patricia Cornwell