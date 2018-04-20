Any Questions #347: Famous Carls

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel are back with a show dedicated to the memory of NPR's Carl Kasell, who died this week at 84.

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase FIELD MOUSE. Change one letter to an R and you can spell a hyphenated word (six letters before the hyphen, four after) that you might see on a package at a health food store. What is it?

Answer: If you change the L to an R, you can spell SODIUM-FREE.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: FAMOUS CARLS

On-air questions: Earlier this week, longtime NPR newscaster and Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me! scorekeeper Carl Kasell passed away at the age of 84. Kasell began working at NPR in 1975 and was a fixture on the station for more than three decades. Kasell estimates he recorded some 2000 voicemail messages as prizes for contestants on Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me! before retiring from his scorekeeping duties in 2014. To honor the legacy of Carl Kasell, this week our questions are about famous Carls.

1. 1977's Oh, God!, 1979's The Jerk, 1983's The Man With Two Brains, and 1984's All of Me are among the directorial efforts of whom, also known for creating and writing for The Dick van Dyke Show and playing Saul Bloom in the Ocean's trilogy?

2. The 1980 PBS series Cosmos: A Personal Voyage was a thirteen-part miniseries that covered a wide range of scientific topics, from competing models of the universe to the big bang theory to the search for intelligent life. The series was narrated and co-written by what scientist and author?

3. Track and field athlete Carl Lewis joins discus champion Al Oerter and swimmer Michael Phelps on the list of the only athletes to win an Olympic gold medal in the same event in four consecutive Olympic Games. Lewis won his four consecutive golds in the long jump, beginning in 1984 in Los Angeles and ending in 1996 in what city?

4. He founded analytical psychology, worked with Sigmund Freud for many years before opposing viewpoints caused a split, and is the author of The Archetypes and the Collective Unconscious and The Development of Personality, among dozens of other publications. Who is he?

5. From 1935 to 1940, actor Carl Switzer – known as "Alfalfa" – was a member of a group of child actors who starred in a series of short films known collectively as Our Gang. In the 1950s, the Our Gang shorts were repackaged under what new three-word name?

Extra credit

1. Carl Grimes is the only son of deputy sheriff Rick Grimes and his wife Lori on what long-running television series?

2. Author Carl Van Doren, winner of the 1939 Pulitzer Prize for his biography of Benjamin Franklin, is the uncle of Charles Van Doren, a contestant implicated in the quiz show scandals of the 1950s as a result of his appearance on what show?

This week's challenge

Start with the name CARL KASELL. Add a letter and you can rearrange the result to spell a four-letter word for what people do on the radio and a seven-letter word for people you hear on many radio shows. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Carl Reiner

2. Carl Sagan

3. Atlanta

4. Carl Jung

5. The Little Rascals

Extra credit

1. The Walking Dead

2. Twenty-One