Any Questions #357: "Chickens"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel try to brave another week.

Last week's challenge

Start with the name ROGER MARIS. Drop the S and you can spell a six-letter furnishing where you might notice a three-letter word. What are the words?

Answer: MIRROR, AGE

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: CHICKENS

On-air questions: On June 29, 1979, the San Diego Chicken "hatched" from an egg before a game between the San Diego Padres and the Houston Astros. Also known as The Famous Chicken (or simply The Chicken), the mascot has been portrayed virtually continuously by Ted Giannoulas since 1974. Giannoulas was fired in May of 1974 (his replacement was booed off the field at his first appearance) but he was reinstated in June of that year. The Grand Hatching, as his return is known, featured Padres staff bringing out a giant egg onto the field from which the Chicken hatched. To commemorate the return of the San Diego Chicken, this week our questions are about chickens.

1. Cans of Campbell's Chicken Noodle, Chicken Gumbo, Cream of Chicken, Chicken with Rice, and Chicken Vegetable soups, along with 27 other varieties, are depicted in a series of paintings that compose a 1962 work of art by what famous American pop artist?

2. Translated as "rooster with wine", what classic French dish is now most commonly prepared with chicken, red wine (usually Burgundy), lardons, mushrooms, and onions?

3. "Has anyone in this family ever even seen a chicken?" exclaims Michael Bluth as his father George, sister Lindsay, and mother Lucille attempt to imitate chickens while mocking him for not wanting to ask out a woman named Rita. This happens in a third-season episode of what sitcom?

4. The 2000 stop-motion animated film Chicken Run tells the story of a group of chickens attempting to escape from a poultry farm after they learn the farm's owners plan to manufacture pot pies from their animals. The film was directed and produced by Peter Lord and Nick Park of Aardman Studios, the creators of what clay animated man-and-dog duo?

5. Since 1994, Colonel Sanders, the founder of KFC (or, as it used to be known, Kentucky Fried Chicken) has been portrayed in advertising by a constantly-changing series of people, including Darrell Hammond, Norm Macdonald, and George Hamilton. Who began portraying the Colonel in January of 2018, the first woman – and country music singer – to do so?

Extra credit

1. Herbert Hoover's 1928 presidential campaign slogan promised "a chicken in every pot and" what other object in what location?

2. Named for the three-pronged layouts that players can form with the tiles, "chicken foot" is a variation played with what game equipment?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase SAN DIEGO CHICKEN. Rearrange the letters to spell a three-word phrase (four letters, six letters, five letters) that might be the title of a help-wanted ad in a lodge at a mountain resort. What is the phrase?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Andy Warhol

2. Coq au vin

3. Arrested Development

4. Wallace and Gromit

5. Reba McEntire

Extra credit

1. A car in every garage

2. Dominoes

