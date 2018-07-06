Any Questions #358: "One, The Other, Both, Or Neither #2"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel are back for another crack at one of their stranger categories.

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase SAN DIEGO CHICKEN. Rearrange the letters to spell a three-word phrase (four letters, six letters, five letters) that might be the title of a help-wanted ad in a lodge at a mountain resort. What is the phrase?

Answer: The phrase is NEED SKIING COACH.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: ONE, THE OTHER, BOTH, OR NEITHER #2

On-air questions: This week, we return to one of our special categories: One, The Other, Both, or Neither?. I'll name a person, place, or thing, and then give you two descriptions. You decide if one, the other, both, or neither of the descriptions applies to that person, place, or thing.

1. The state of Alaska: the longest coastline of the 50 states, the largest area of the 50 states, both, or neither?

2. Actress Katharine Hepburn: the most nominations for the Oscar for Best Actress, the most wins for Best Actress, both, or neither?

3. The city of Beijing: has hosted the Summer Olympics, has hosted the Winter Olympics, both, or neither?

4. The chemical element mercury: the only element on the periodic table that is a liquid at room temperature, has a chemical symbol that contains no letters in its name, both, or neither?

5. The word "question": is a palindrome, is a pangram, both, or neither?

Extra credit

1. The New York Yankees: have the most World Series championships, have the longest streak of consecutive World Series championships, both, or neither?

2. Harriet Tubman: will be the first African-American woman to appear on U.S. paper currency, will be the first woman to appear on U.S. paper currency, both, or neither?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase MADE A DECISION. Rearrange the letters to spell a four-letter word and a two-word phrase (five letters, four letters) that both name something you learn about in biology class. What are the things?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Both

2. Most wins

3. Has hosted the Summer Olympics

4. Has a chemical symbol that contains no letters in its name

5. Neither

Extra credit

1. Both

2. Will be the first African-American woman to appear on U.S. paper currency