Appeals Court Overturns Skelos' Conviction

By 2 hours ago
  • Former New York state Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos
    Former NYS Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos
    Karen DeWitt

Former New York state Senate leader Dean Skelos has been granted a new trial in his corruption case.

A federal appeals court said Tuesday the jury was wrongly instructed. That's in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling narrowing the definition of what it takes to convict a public official.

Skelos was convicted on extortion, bribery and conspiracy charges and sentenced last year to five years in prison. The Republican has remained free on appeal.

The same court overturned former state Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver's separate corruption conviction this summer on the same grounds. He's a Democrat.

Silver and Skelos were the state's two most powerful lawmakers, hammering out deals on the state budget and legislation.

Copyright The Associated Press 2017. All rights reserved. 

Tags: 
Dean Skelos
Sheldon Silver

Related Content

Silver Corruption Conviction Overturned

By Jul 13, 2017
Sheldon Silver
Karen DeWitt

The corruption conviction of the former New York state Assembly Speaker, Sheldon Silver, was overturned Thursday on a technicality by a federal appeals court.

Ex-NY Senate Leader Dean Skelos Seeks New Trial On Appeal

By May 18, 2017
Former New York state Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos
Karen DeWitt

Federal appeals court judges don't seem eager to embrace the arguments of lawyers seeking a new trial for Republican former New York Senate leader Dean Skelos.

Good-Government Groups Cry Foul Over Latest Ethics Bill Signed By NY Gov.

By Aug 26, 2016
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

An ethics bill New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says will increase accountability and transparency was signed into law Wednesday. But good-government groups say the measure is just a band-aid on chronic corruption in Albany.