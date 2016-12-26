Are Urban Gondola's A Solution For Crowded Public Highways?

An aerial cable car system being pitched in Albany, New York, is among a handful of urban gondola systems being studied across the U.S. to solve public transportation problems.

While there are currently few such systems in the country, the technology is quickly gaining traction in European countries such as Italy, Germany, Portugal and France.

Cable-propelled urban gondolas are similar to those used to transport skiers up mountains. In cities, they typically travel above the existing maze of congested highways and bridges.

In Albany, an engineering firm has released a feasibility study for a cable gondola to the city's government and entertainment centers from the Amtrak station across the Hudson River.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan says if funding can be secured, the system could be up and running in three years.

