Area Along Interstate 91 To Be Preserved For Farmland

A Vermont nonprofit environmental organization says 61 acres along Interstate 91 are being conserved as farmland.

The Vermont Land Trust announced the plan to preserve the Dummerston field which was used by a dairy in the 1960s and '70s, and has since been leased to local farmers.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the area has good soil due to its location near the Connecticut River. Conservation will protect the land from development, and it will stay open for farm use in the future.

Joan Weir, of the Vermont Land Trust, says she is glad the organization will help a local farmer.

The town of Dummerston contributed $15,000 from its Farmland Protection Fund to support the project.

All contents © copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.