Area Lawmakers React To Syria Strike

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, via Twitter:

"A pinpointed, limited action to punish and hopefully deter Assad from doing this again is appropriate, but the administration has to be careful about not getting us into a greater and more involved war in Syria."

Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, via Twitter:

"Chemical attacks in Syria are horrifying, and a clear violation of international law. The world must hold Assad accountable for his violence against the Syrian people – and the US should be part of a planned, coordinated multilateral effort.(1/2)"

"The Constitution gives Congress the power to authorize military action. If @realDonaldTrump wants to expand American military involvement in Syria's civil war, he must seek approval from Congress – & provide a comprehensive strategy with clear goals & a plan to achieve them.(2/2)"

Democratic Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, via Twitter:

"Attacks such as this on another country without congressional authorization are unconstitutional, and they push the United States closer to what could be an interminable, all-out conflict in Syria."

Full statement here: https://www.markey.senate.gov/news/press-releases/senator-markey-retaliatory-us-military-strikes-on-syria-unconstitutional-incoherent

Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, NY-18 via Twitter:

"God bless and protect our troops. They’ve sent the message that using poison gas on innocent civilians is immoral and unacceptable."

"The Constitution requires Congress to demand a real strategy and authorize it (or not). No more open-ended Middle East wars."

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, NY-21 via email:

“Last night, U.S. and allied forces launched precision air strikes against the Syrian regime in response to its use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians. This kind of brutality cannot stand, and I support the President’s decision to respond with the support of our allies in the UK and France.

“There are many questions that remain about our policy in Syria, and I will continue working with my colleagues on the House Armed Services Committee to conduct rigorous oversight of our strategy. I pray for the safety of our brave men and women serving in uniform as they carry out this mission.”