Area Representatives Comment On Ryan's Retirement

Reaction is coming in from Republican members of Congress after House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Wednesday morning he would not seek another term in his Wisconsin district.

In a statement, North County Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of the 21st district said:

"One of the greatest honors of my professional life has been working with and learning from Paul Ryan. He is humble, honest, and thoughtful. He did not seek the job of Speaker, but he stepped up to serve during a challenging time in our Nation's history. Paul has challenged us all to raise our gaze, and he is deeply respected on both sides of the aisle because of his principles and commitment to the American Idea.

"I have been proud to work with Paul on a wide range of issues that have helped the North Country - from passing the 21st Century Cures Act, to rebuilding our national defense, to combating the opioid epidemic, to reforming the VA to better serve our veterans. Since I have known Paul, he has been a true friend and mentor, and I will greatly miss serving with him in Congress. As we make this transition in the House, I will continue to put the North Country first and ensure we have a seat at the table for the major issues facing our nation."

Rep. John Faso of the 19th district said:

"Paul Ryan has been a dedicated public servant to his district and nation for 20 years. I regret his decision to retire but fully understand his desire to not miss the teenage years of his three children. I wish him and his family well and thank him for his service to the nation."