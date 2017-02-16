Arrest In KKK Recruitment Push

An arrest has been made in connection with a series of racially-charged incidents in a Montgomery County village.

Police in Fort Plain have arrested an individual caught leaving Ku Klux Klan-related fliers on car windshields. Chief Ryan Austin is not releasing the identity of the person detained because of the racially-charged nature of the incident. Village residents have seen evidence of Klan recruitment and when Albany's Newschannel 13 rang the phone number printed on fliers, KKK Grand Dragon Will Quigg returned the call from his California home to tell the TV station his nationwide recruitment drive coincided with Valentine's Day.

Quigg added he has already recruited more than 100 new Klansmen in New York and Massachusetts.