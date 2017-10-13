Arthur Miller Documentary To Screen At Woodstock Film Festival

Arthur Miller: Writer is an intimate portrait of the great American playwright and social critic, Arthur Miller, from the unique perspective of an award-winning filmmaker — his daughter, Rebecca Miller.

The film contains material never before seen by the public, including in-depth interviews and home-movie style glimpses into Miller's persona — quite different from the face that was presented in formal interviews and to the press. Rebecca Miller opens the door to the man behind the icon, delves into the roots of his life as an artist, and explores his character — both its strengths and its weaknesses.

Rebecca Miller's film is playing the final night of the Woodstock Film Festival, October 15th, at 7:30pm in the Woodstock Playhouse. It will be followed by a Q & A.