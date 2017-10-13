Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Arthur Miller Documentary To Screen At Woodstock Film Festival

By

Arthur Miller: Writer is an intimate portrait of the great American playwright and social critic, Arthur Miller, from the unique perspective of an award-winning filmmaker — his daughter, Rebecca Miller.

The film contains material never before seen by the public, including in-depth interviews and home-movie style glimpses into Miller's persona — quite different from the face that was presented in formal interviews and to the press. Rebecca Miller opens the door to the man behind the icon, delves into the roots of his life as an artist, and explores his character — both its strengths and its weaknesses.

Rebecca Miller's film is playing the final night of the Woodstock Film Festival, October 15th, at 7:30pm in the Woodstock Playhouse. It will be followed by a Q & A. 

Related Content

Jayne Atkinson And Jessica Hecht In Sarah Ruhl's The Clean House At Williamstown

By Jul 21, 2017
Jayne Atkinson, Joe Donahue, Jessica Hecht

Two-time Tony Award nominee Jayne Atkinson and Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht stars in Sarah Ruhl’s The Clean House, a 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist. In the whimsical play, a physician (played by Jayne Atkinson) discovers that her sister (Jessica Hecht) and not her Brazilian cleaning woman has been cleaning her home.

The Williamstown Theatre Festival Main Stage Production is directed by Rebecca Taichman – who just won a Tony for directing the play, Indecent. The Clean House runs through July 29th.

Jayne Atkinson is best known on television for her long-running roles in 24Criminal Minds, and the current Netlix original series House of Cards. She made her Broadway debut in a revival production of Arthur Miller's All My Sons. Broadway credits also include The RainmakerOur TownEnchanted April and Blithe Spirit

Jessica Hecht has been on television in such shows as Friends, Seinfeld, Breaking Bad and The Good Wife. Hecht was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress for her role in A View From The Bridge on Broadway. Other recent productions include Harvey, Golde in Fiddler on the Roof, and she just finished a run in Arthur Miller’s The Price with Mark Ruffalo and Danny DeVito. 

Giancarlo Esposito Stars In Musical Film Stuck, Screening At The Woodstock Film Fesitval

By Oct 10, 2017
Giancarlo Esposito in Stuck


  The 2017 Woodstock Film Festival begins tomorrow and will feature documentary and narrative films, panels, and parties in the Hudson Valley through the 15th. The new musical film, Stuck, directed by Michael Berry, will screen at the Woodstock Playhouse tomorrow at 7pm and at Upstate Films in Rhinebeck on the 14th at 9:30pm.

 

In Stuck, six strangers trapped together on a stalled New York City subway car confront their assumptions of one another under the scrutinizing eye of Lloyd, a mysterious homeless man, played by Giancarlo Esposito.

 

Esposito is likely best known for his roles in Spike Lee films such as Do the Right Thing, School Daze, and Mo' Better Blues. Other notable films include Fresh, The Usual Suspects, and King of New York. He plays Gustavo “Gus” Fring on Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul.

Some HV Locations Are Featured In Woodstock Film Festival Movies

By Allison Dunne Oct 9, 2017

The 18th annual Woodstock Film Festival takes place this week. It kicks off with a performance and screening Wednesday evening and runs through Sunday, with showings in Woodstock, Saugerties, Rosendale, Rhinebeck and Kingston. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne has a look at a few of the films shot locally.