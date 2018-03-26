Related Program: 
Ash Tree Killing Pest Found In Three More Vermont Towns

An invasive pest that's killed hundreds of millions of ash trees in North America has been found in three more Vermont towns since it was first discovered in the state last month.

Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts reported Monday the emerald ash borer has been discovered in Barre, Groton and Plainfield. It was first detected in Orange.

Democratic U.S. Representative Peter Welch is calling on the U.S.  Department of Agriculture to mobilize resources to help control the threat.

Vermont officials are urging people not to transport any firewood that might be infested with the pest.

They say containing the insect might be impossible, but they can at least try to slow its spread.

Since the pest was first discovered in North America in 2002, it has decimated ash populations in more than 30 states.

