Asia Kate Dillon In Good Men Wanted At Powerhouse

Good Men Wanted brings to life the incredible true stories of renegade women who disguised themselves as men to fight in the Civil War.

In a searing drama punctuated by explosive dance sequences set to contemporary pop music, five women of vastly different backgrounds become warriors and spies, endure prison camps and midnight raids, and ultimately intersect at America's most storied battlefield, Gettysburg. These unsung heroes circumvented the limitations of their time, with a boldness that speaks loudly to our own.

Good Men Wanted runs at Vassar College and New York Stage and Film's Powerhouse Theatre through July 30th.

Asia Kate Dillon play Albert Cashier. Cashier, born Jennie Irene Hodgers in 1843, was an Irish-born immigrant who served in the Union Army. Dillon is best known for her roles on Netflix's Orange is the New Black and Showtime's Billions.