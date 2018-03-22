Related Program: 
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones Discusses Albany’s Budget Negotiations

By 40 minutes ago
The New York state Legislature is nearing the April 1st deadline to complete its budget. North Country Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, a 115th District Democrat who represents Clinton, Franklin and part of St. Lawrence counties talks about the ongoing negotiations in the Assembly.

“We put out our one house budget last week.  The Senate put out their one house budget last week as well. And the Governor obviously put his out in the middle of January. So there are some differences there and there are ways which we can raise revenue, differences in that.  But I think we, you know we’re working on getting to an agreement here and hopefully we’ll have a budget by April 1st.”

Assembly Jones is a member of the General Government and Local Assistant Joint Budget Subcommittee. He also serves on the committees on Aging,  Agriculture, Small Business  and the Committee on Economic Development, Job Creation, Commerce and Industry.

