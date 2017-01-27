Related Program: 
Assisted Loving At TheRep

What would you do if your 80-year-old father dragged you into his search for new romance after 50 years of marriage? David, a resolute bachelor learns more about love than he bargained for and as his father's wingman and screener, sees some things he'd like to forget. It is the subject of the play Assisted Loving: True Tales of Double Dating With My Dad, now at The Rep through February 19th.

Based on Bob Morris’s award winning memoir, it is a heartfelt and hilarious true tale of a year of dating dangerously. Here to tell us more – we welcome Director Gordon Greenberg and author Bob Morris.

Camelot At TheRep

By Dec 7, 2016
Camelot Leenya Rideout as Guineviere, Oliver Thornton as Lancelot, and Kevin McGuire as King Arthur
Douglas C. Liebig / Optimum Exposure Photography

Camelot, one of America’s most beloved musicals, is now playing at Capital Rep in Albany through Christmas Eve. The four-time Tony Award-winning musical has one of the richest scores of the Broadway songbook.

This lusty, romantic tale is sure to inspire audiences with a celebrated score that includes the classics “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “The Simple Joys of Maidenhood,” “How to Handle a Woman” and the title song, “Camelot.”

We welcome two of the cast-members this morning: Jane Pfitsch and Leenya Rideout.

A Night With Janis Joplin At TheRep

By Jul 27, 2016
Kelly McIntyre as Janis Joplin at TheRep in Albany, NY

The unmistakable voice filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort made Janis Joplin a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock.

A Night with Janis Joplin, now running at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, NY, is a musical journey celebrating Janis and her biggest musical influences.

The show is created, written and directed by Randy Johnson and stars Kelly McIntyre as Janis Joplin. 

The Trip To Bountiful At TheRep

By May 10, 2016
Kevin Craig West

  In The Trip to Bountiful by Horton Foote, Carrie Watts, a charming, aging widow escapes her controlling daughter-in-law and son’s three-room Houston apartment to visit her childhood home one last time.

Along the way, Miss Watts befriends fellow travelers, sharing her wisdom and courage on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to renew strength and dignity for all.

The Trip to Bountiful is current running at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, NY. Kevin Craig West plays Ludie Watts and he joins us.

Outside Mullingar At TheRep

By Sep 29, 2016
Artwork for Outside Mullingar at Capital Rep

Outside Mullingar, a play by John Patrick Shanley - the Pulitzer Prize winning author of Doubt – brings us on a journey to the farmlands of Ireland. It is now playing through October 16th at Capital Rep in Albany.

Outside Mullingar is the story of an unlikely romance between two rural, middle-aged neighbors: Anthony, an introverted farmer and Rosemary, the woman who vows to have him – at all costs.

This morning we meet two of the cast-members - Kenneth Kimmins has a major Broadway/West End resume, with stints in The Music Man and the New York and London companies of Company. On television, Ken spent nine years as series regular Howard Burleigh, on Coach. He was also being a semi-regular on Lois And Clark.

Laurie O’Brien has extensive television and film resume includes work on CSI, CSI: Miami, Detroit 1-8-7, ER, and NYPD Blue