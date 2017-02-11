Astorino To Muslims: "You Are Welcome Here"

Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino has visited Muslims in Yonkers and told them "You are welcome here."

The Republican county executive told about 100 Muslims gathered at the Andalusia Islamic School on Friday that he would withdraw his support of President Trump's travel ban if he believed it targeted Muslims because of their religion.

But the Journal News reports (http://lohud.us/2kYQgsi ) that Astorino said he does not believe the ban constitutes "a religious test."

Astorino told worshippers at the school's mosque that "the contributions of our Muslim-American community are essential to us."

Astorino has a longstanding relationship with the Yonkers school and has attended several graduation ceremonies there.

The 49-year-old Astorino was the Republican candidate for governor of New York in 2014. He lost to Democrat Andrew Cuomo, the incumbent.

