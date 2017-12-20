Related Program: 
Astrid Van Wieren In "Come From Away"

By 59 minutes ago
  • Astrid Van Wieren
    Astrid Van Wieren
    broadway.com


  On March 12th of this year the new musical “Come From Away” opened at the Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway. The show, written by David Hein and Irene Carl Sankoff went on to earn 7 Tony Award nominations - including Best Musical - and to win one for Best Direction of a Musical for Christopher Ashley.

 

"Come from Away" is based on true events that took place in Gander, Newfoundland, Canada on September 11th, 2001. 38 planes were diverted from their original paths and forced to land in Gander. The planes carried passengers from all over the world; scared, confused, and all-but cut off from their loved ones the accidental visitors - or “come-from-aways” as the Newfoundlanders call them - nearly doubled the population of the region for the better part of a week. The locals opened their doors, pantries, hearts, and minds until the airspace was reopened.

 

The 12 actors in "Come From Away" each play multiple Newfoundlanders and "plane peple" and we are joined today by Astrid Van Wieren who has been with the show - as much of the cast has - since its early development.

 

Sharon Wheatley And Second-Love In 'Come From Away' On Broadway

By Apr 11, 2017
Sharon Wheatley, Rodney Hicks, Geno Carr and Come From Away cast
Matthew Murphy

Those friendships - formed in upsetting and stressful circumstances - are the heart at the center of Come From Away - a new musical now running on Broadway The Schoenfeld Theatre.

The book, music, and lyrics are by married Canadian writing team Irene Sankoff and David Hein - who created the show by interviewing the real people involved in the events of that day and week. The show is directed by Christopher Ashley with musical staging by Kelly Devine. The cast of 12 plays both - and various - Gander-ites and Plane people.

Cast member Sharon Wheatley joins us now. Her previous Broadway credits include Avenue Q, Les Misérables, Cats, and The Phantom of the Opera. She is the author of the memoir, Til The Fat Girl Sings: From an Overweight Nobody to a Broadway Somebody.

Former White House Pastry Chef Amps Up Flavor In New Dessert Cookbook

By Oct 26, 2017
Book Cover The Sweet Spot and Pastry Chef Bill Yosses


  Bill Yosses was the White House Pastry Chef from 2007-2014, hired by First Lady Laura Bush and baking under The Obamas -- working with First Lady Michelle Obama on her Let’s Move! Campaign - specifically by increasing the use of fresh, natural ingredients and decreasing the portion size and amount of refined sugar.

 

Since leaving Washington DC, Yosses has operated The Perfect Pie in New York City and since February he’s provided the pre-show pies for the Off-Broadway production of Sweeney-Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street in New York City.

 

The Sweet Spot: Dialing Back Sugar and Amping Up Flavor is a new cookbook, co-written by Yosses and Peter Kaminsky and featuring wonderful photographs by Evan Sung.

Kathy Fitzgerald: Sausages And Yodeling In "Charlie And The Chocolate Factory" On Broadway

By Dec 8, 2017
Broadway Cast Of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater
Sara Krulwich / The New York Times


  The new Broadway adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” which opening in New York City last April will end its run on January 14.

 

The show is directed by Jack O’Brien and features a book by David Greig, original music Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. Kathy Fitzgerald plays Mrs. Gloop - the mother of Augustus one of the ill-fated golden-ticket holding visitors to Mr. Wonka’s fantastical factory.

 

Fitzgerald’s previous Broadway credits include “Swinging on a Star,” “The Producers,” “Wicked,” and “9 to 5.”

Tim Federle: Raise Your Voice And Other Advice From The Stage And The Wings

By Oct 6, 2017


  If you look for it - you can find a lot of pretty swell life advice in musicals. For instance: you gotta get a gimmick, don’t throw away your shot, and whenever you feel afraid - hold your head erect and whistle a happy tune.

 

Tim Federle’s new book, available from Running Press, shares advice he’s learned not from the lyrics in shows - but from performing in musicals on Broadway, around the U.S. and abroad. Life is Like a Musical: How to Live, Love, and Lead Like A Star features chapters entitled “Be a Good Scene Partner,” “Go Where the Love Is,” “Put on a Happy Face,”  and 47 others for a total of 50 tips pulled from years of theater experience.

 

Federle is the best-selling author of cocktail books Tequila Mockingbird and Gone with the Gin and the novels Better Nate Than Ever and The Great American Whatever.