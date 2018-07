We welcome renowned astronomer Bob Berman back to Vox Pop to field all of your astronomy-related questions. WAMC’s Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call is 800-348-2551. You can also email your question to voxpop@wamc.org.

Bob and Ray discussed this NPR story on an international team of scientists discovering a young planet — just 5 or 6 million years old — forging its own path through space and likely growing along the way.