Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Audrey Kupferberg: Outstanding Film Performances Of 2017

By Audrey Kupferberg 21 minutes ago

Frances McDormand is astounding audiences as the rage-filled, maniacal mother of a young rape and murder victim in THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, and Gary Oldman is thrilling viewers of DARKEST HOUR with his multi-dimensional portrayal of Winston Churchill.  They are rightful winners of this year’s Oscars for actors in leading roles.

However, 2017 was an outstanding year for fine acting performances.  A few of the strongest were not mentioned during the Academy Awards ceremonies.  Here are four of the finest performances by lead performers in films that will be savored well into 2018 and beyond.

Annette Bening plays real-life Hollywood star Gloria Grahame in FILM STARS DON’T DIE IN LIVERPOOL.  But this biopic is not a portrait of the vivacious beauty who captured the hearts of movie fans in the early 1950s.  No, this is a dramatic study of has-been actress Gloria Grahame fighting cancer in her mid-fifties, and dealing with the complications of a May/December love relationship with a young actor.  Bening’s approach to the character she is playing is deeply moving.  Using her entire physical being, she embodies Grahame’s struggle to fend off the illness.  Bening shows joy that is unlike the joy of a healthy woman; this is joy cloaked in sadness and suffering.  She is trying to act the fresh flower for her sincere, darling lover, but winds up as a wilted bloom.  Bening has given one strong performance after another in such films as THE AMERICAN PRESIDENT, AMERICAN BEAUTY, BEING JULIA, and 20TH CENTURY WOMEN.  She deserves more credit than she gets for her great talent.  Granted, both she and co-star Jamie Bell, were nominated for BAFTAs for their performances.

Cate Blanchett, previous winner of two Oscars, appears in a very odd, late 2017 release called MANIFESTO.  This film began its life in 2015 as a video installation component for an art exhibition at the Australian Centre of the Moving Image in Melbourne.  Blanchett dons thirteen distinctly different identities to expound various manifestos about art.  This film is not directed at casual movie viewers.  It is a rare example of a visual study in which a brilliant movie star plays characters whose spoken words are more important than their character development.  Blanchett plays men as well as women with equal authenticity. I recommend MANIFESTO to those viewers who delight in theories of creativity.

You don’t have to read KING LEAR or odes of dead poets to be exposed to intelligent studies of aging.  THE HERO and LUCKY are two films that leave viewers with insights into growing old.  In THE HERO, Sam Elliott plays a well-known cowboy actor who has entered his so-called golden years.  THE HERO weaves the details of a man’s innermost thoughts with the complexity of his relationships. Elliott grows his character step-by-step to be a powerful force of individuality.

Finally, in LUCKY, one of the final films of Harry Dean Stanton and certainly among the most significant motion pictures of his long and successful career, comes the most heartfelt and extraordinary performance of 2017.  LUCKY is a character study that, on the surface, emphasizes the daily life of an ancient individualist, a loner by choice. His life might appear to be a series of dull repetitions, but actually is one-of-a-kind.  Stanton, who took on this challenging role at 89 years of age, plays a plain-spoken man, an atheist. He lives for the day.  As is the case with Sam Elliott, Harry Dean Stanton inserted details of his own life experiences to be combined with the screenwriter’s machinations. 

I think it will be several more years before we find ourselves amid such a sweet and plentiful crop of remarkable acting performances.

Audrey Kupferberg is a film and video archivist and appraiser. She is lecturer emeritus and the former Director of Film Studies at the University at Albany and has co-authored several entertainment biographies with her husband and creative partner, Rob Edelman.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
Audrey Kupferberg
cinema

Related Content

Audrey Kupferberg: Overlooked And Forgotten Films Of 2017

By Audrey Kupferberg Feb 16, 2018

With all the Oscar buzz this month, one might think that fewer than twenty feature films were made during 2017. THREE BILLBOARDS, THE SHAPE OF WATER, THE PHANTOM THREAD, LADY BIRD, GET OUT, DARKEST HOUR…

Audrey Kupferberg: I, Tonya, All The Money In The World, And Darkest Hour

By Audrey Kupferberg Jan 19, 2018

Character development is essential to the success of a narrative film, particularly when the characters are depictions of real people. Audiences should enter the mind and witness the growth of the character using all the cinematic devices a movie crew can muster. Yet I wonder: Has character development become a secondary aspect of filmmaking in a world that emphasizes action flicks? I, TONYA and ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD are two basically well-made films that are letdowns in the category of character development.

Audrey Kupferberg: Three Bilboards And Lady Bird

By Audrey Kupferberg Dec 15, 2017

For the first six or seven decades of the 20th Century, in Hollywood films, it often was the woman who was the dependent one, the character most likely to lay a head upon the shoulder of the male lead. The strength and goodness of so many traditional movie heroines have been measured by their sweetness, innate goodness, loyalty to romantic interests or husbands and children, and outstandingly good looks.

Audrey Kupferberg: Films That Play With Time

By Audrey Kupferberg Nov 17, 2017


For centuries poets and philosophers have warned about the cruelty of time.  We may not consider the influence of time on our lives very often, but once in a while a movie can remind us of the sheer power that time wields over our lives.  Two films bring this concept to mind, one from 1948 and the other from this year.  They are PORTRAIT OF JENNIE, a classic love story from producer David O. Selznick and director William Dieterle, based on a book by Robert Nathan— and MARJORIE PRIME, a recent release written and directed by Michael Almereyda from the play by Jordan Harrison.