Authorities: Boater Involved In Fatal Crash Had Drugs In System

Authorities say a New York man had traces of marijuana, cocaine and Ecstasy in his system hours after his boat was involved in a fatal crash on an Adirondack lake.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports court filings by the Warren County District Attorney's Office say witnesses told police they saw Alexander West snort cocaine and smoke pot during the annual Log Bay Day party on Lake George July 25.

Authorities say he was impaired when his motor boat broadsided another boat that night, killing a 9-year-old California girl vacationing with her family.

Prosecutors say blood samples given by West nearly 18 hours after the crash tested positive for marijuana, cocaine and Ecstasy.

He pleaded not guilty to charges that include manslaughter, boating while ability impaired and leaving the scene of an accident.

