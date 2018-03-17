Authorities Investigating Shooting Threat At Shenendehowa District High School

A shooting threat was discovered in a bathroom at a Saratoga County high school.

The Daily Gazette reports that students and parents were notified by email Friday afternoon that said a student reported the threat to a teacher after discovering the message on a bathroom stall wall at Shenendehowa High School East.

The misspelled message reportedly said: “Shoot up shcool 3/19/18 2:35.”

New York State Police and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s office are investigating.

A school district spokeswoman told the newspaper that Shen will have a police presence on campus Monday.