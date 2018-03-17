Authorities Investigating Shooting Threat At Shenendehowa District High School

By 1 hour ago

A shooting threat was discovered in a bathroom at a Saratoga County high school.

The Daily Gazette reports that students and parents were notified by email Friday afternoon that said a student reported the threat to a teacher after discovering the message on a bathroom stall wall at Shenendehowa High School East.

The misspelled message reportedly said: “Shoot up shcool 3/19/18 2:35.”

New York State Police and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s office are investigating.

A school district spokeswoman told the newspaper that Shen will have a police presence on campus Monday.

Tags: 
shooting threat
school safety
shenendehowa
Saratoga County

Related Content

NYS Sheriffs' Association Wants The State To Fund Armed SROs

By Allison Dunne Feb 26, 2018
Albany High School

It has been almost two weeks since the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people and ignited a national policy debate. The New York State Sheriffs’ Association is calling on lawmakers to include funding in the state budget to provide at least one armed school resource officer at every grade school and high school in the state. A few Hudson Valley leaders are weighing in on the proposal.

NY Teacher Union President Against Arming Teachers

By Feb 26, 2018
This is a picture of a teacher's classroom desk
WAMC file photo

The head of New York state’s largest teachers union says arming teachers won’t make schools safer, but he says schools should have more protection.