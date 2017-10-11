Baker: $8.5M In MassWorks Grants To Assist Rural Communities

The Baker administration announced its first round of grants for critical infrastructure projects in rural Massachusetts communities Tuesday. 

Republican Governor Charlie Baker awarded more than $8.5 million in MassWorks Program Infrastructure awards to rebuild roadways in 10 rural towns.

Every year the administration sets aside 10 percent of the program’s funds to go toward transportation projects in municipalities with 7,000 or fewer people.

Towns that received $1 million include Stockbridge, Southampton, and Monroe. Mount Washington got $580,000 and Rowe $420,000. 

