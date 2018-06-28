Baker To Sign Bill Hiking MA Minimum Wage

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is planning to sign a bill that would increase the minimum wage, require paid leave for workers and mandate an annual August sales tax holiday.

The so-called "grand bargain" was designed to keep a series of ballot questions off the November ballot, including a proposal to cut the state sales tax from the current 6.25 percent to 5 percent.

The Republican plans to sign the bill Thursday in his office alongside Democratic legislative leaders.

The bill would let workers take up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for a sick family member or new baby and up to 20 weeks of paid leave for their own medical needs.

It would also gradually raise the state's minimum wage from $11 to $15 an hour by 2023.

