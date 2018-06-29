Bard SummerScape 2018

The fifteenth annual Bard SummerScape festival features seven weeks of world-class opera, theater, dance, cabaret, film, and music, including the 29th annual Bard Music Festival, “Rimsky-Korsakov and His World.”

Gideon Lester, Director of Theater and Performance Programs at Bard and Artistic Director for SummerScape Dance's “Four Quartets” is here along with acclaimed actress Kathleen Chalfant, who is performing in “Four Quartets” as the narrator reading T.S. Eliot's poems.

"Four Quartets" is a World Premiere/SummerScape Commission with by T. S. Eliot, choreography by Pam Tanowitz, music by Kaija Saariaho performed by The Knights and images by Brice Marden.

We will also learn about a new production of Leonard Bernstein's Peter Pan.