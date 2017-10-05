Barre, VT Issues Boil Water Notice

By 38 minutes ago
  • tap water
    William Warby, flickr

The city of Barre, Vermont has issued a Boil Water Notice for users in the higher elevations of the distribution system who experienced water loss Wednesday night. 

In a press release Thursday morning, the city says there is a strong possibility the drinking water supply may be contaminated due to system repairs.

The areas affected include, but are not limited to, Westwood Parkway, Palmisano Plaza, Baily St., Upper Prospect St., Richardson Rd. and surrounding streets in those areas.

The city expects to fix the problem by Friday afternoon. 

Tags: 
Barre

Related Content

Group Seeks To Complete Boy Scout Sculpture After 76 Years

By Aug 27, 2017
clipart.usscouts.org

People in the Vermont city of Barre are working to create a granite sculpture to commemorate the community's claim to have been home to the first Boy Scout troop in the country.

Vermont DCF Worker Killed Outside Office Building

By Aug 8, 2015

Vermont state officials say a mother who was upset about losing custody of her child has fatally shot a Department for Children and Families worker.

Barre Gets $1.6 Million In Grants

By Jul 24, 2014
Wiki Commons

Governor Peter Shumlin says the city of Barre is receiving $1.6 million in grants to address flood risks, clean up environmental contamination and redevelop a central part of downtown.