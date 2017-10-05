Barre, VT Issues Boil Water Notice

The city of Barre, Vermont has issued a Boil Water Notice for users in the higher elevations of the distribution system who experienced water loss Wednesday night.

In a press release Thursday morning, the city says there is a strong possibility the drinking water supply may be contaminated due to system repairs.

The areas affected include, but are not limited to, Westwood Parkway, Palmisano Plaza, Baily St., Upper Prospect St., Richardson Rd. and surrounding streets in those areas.

The city expects to fix the problem by Friday afternoon.