Barrett Declares Victory In House Democratic Primary

It looks like John Barrett has taken another step in his political comeback bid.

Although votes were still being tallied late Tuesday, the former 13-term North Adams mayor claimed victory in the Democratic primary for state representative in northern Berkshire County.

Barrett appeared poised to advance to the general election against Republican Christine Canning November 7th.

The 1st Berkshire District House seat was left vacant after the June death of State Representative Gailanne Cariddi. The Democrat was in her fourth term.

Barrett was running against Stephanie Bosley, daughter of former Representative Daniel Bosley, North Adams City Councilor Lisa Blackmer, and Kevin Towle, Cariddi’s legislative aide.