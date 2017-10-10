Barrington Stage Company Presents 'Gaslight'

The Barrington Stage Company is presenting Patrick Hamilton’s mystery thriller Gaslight on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage through October 22nd.

Gaslight, also called Angel Street and made into the popular 1944 film starring Charles Boyer and Ingrid Bergman, is considered one of the greatest psychological thrillers of all time. It tells the story of Mr. Manningham, a suavely handsome man, who is slowly driving his gentle, devoted wife Bella to the brink of insanity with seemingly overwhelming kindness while sowing seeds of doubt, memory loss and misperceptions.

Gaslight features Mark H. Dold as “Mr. Manningham” and Kim Stauffer as “Mrs. Manningham.”