Basic Legal Questions Stump Trump Judicial Nominee

Judicial confirmation hearings don’t often go viral. However, footage of Matthew Spencer Petersen, one of President Trump’s nominees to be a district judge for the District of Columbia, was shared widely after Petersen struggled to answer basic legal questions posed by Republican Sen. John Kennedy at a confirmation hearing Wednesday.



MUST WATCH: Republican @SenJohnKennedy asks one of @realDonaldTrump’s US District Judge nominees basic questions of law & he can’t answer a single one. Hoo-boy. pic.twitter.com/fphQx2o1rc — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) December 15, 2017



Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick (@Dahlialithwick).

