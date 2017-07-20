Related Program: 
Basilica Hudson Read & Feed

Basilica Hudson, in partnership with Community of Literary Magazines and Presses will once again have its celebration of literature and food: Read & Feed, which will take place from 12PM - 5PM this Sunday.

The festival includes a celebration of legendary Hudson-based poet John Ashbery’s 90th birthday, acclaimed food writers and chefs presenting demonstrations and interactive discussions, a superstar collection of authors offering literary performances and novel conversations, a marketplace featuring some of America’s most intriguing small literary publishers and artisanal food makers.

Melissa Auf der Maur, Co-founder and Director of Basilica Hudson, and Jeffrey Lependorf, CLMP’s Executive Director, join us.

