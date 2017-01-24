Bat In Vermont Statehouse

A bat was at the Vermont Statehouse just before the governor's budget address.

A state employee spotted the bat perched high on a wall outside the House chamber on Tuesday and tweeted a photo of it.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says it's likely a big brown bat that has been hibernating somewhere in the building.

The state's bat biologist says a bat hanging on a wall or ceiling or flying around is normal behavior and it should be left alone. She says the bat will likely return to an attic space in a day or two.

Bats have turned up at the Statehouse before. The Vermont House chamber was evacuated in May 2015 after a brown bat flew around in it.

