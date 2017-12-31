BCC Slates Turf Field Groundbreaking In May

By 45 minutes ago
  • Berkshire Community College/ FLICKR

The groundbreaking for an artificial turf field at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield, Massachusetts is set for May, but a funding gap could change those plans. 

BCC’s artificial turf field is coming this spring, but a $600,000 funding gap could scale back the size of the project.

The $2.4 million project includes a $1.1 million state bond bill and $200,000 from the city of Pittsfield.

Proponents have launched a fundraising campaign on the college’s website to fill the gap.

It will be the first public turf field in the county available to area schools and youth leagues.

Tags: 
Berkshire Community College turf field
Berkshire Community College

Related Content

Pittsfield Turf Field Opponent Group Appeals State Approval

By Sep 30, 2015
wikipedia.org

The citizen group that has raised concerns over a proposed athletic turf field at Berkshire Community College is appealing state approval of the project.

State Rejects Appeal Of BCC Turf Field, April Ground Breaking Expected

By Sep 9, 2015
wikipedia.org

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has rejected an appeal against local approval for an athletic turf field at Berkshire Community College.

Facing Appeal Process, BCC Turf Project On Hold For One Year

By Jun 24, 2015
wikipedia.org

A planned athletic turf field at Berkshire Community College has been pushed back a year as the state Department of Environmental Protection reviews an appeal from a neighborhood group concerned about environmental impacts.

Opponents Concerned About Environmental And Health Impacts Of BCC Turf Field

By Jun 3, 2015
Jim Levulis / WAMC

Opponents of an artificial turf field on the Berkshire Community College campus are raising concerns about environmental and health impacts they believe will be created by the project. They spoke at a meeting Monday night.