BCC Slates Turf Field Groundbreaking In May

The groundbreaking for an artificial turf field at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield, Massachusetts is set for May, but a funding gap could change those plans.

BCC’s artificial turf field is coming this spring, but a $600,000 funding gap could scale back the size of the project.

The $2.4 million project includes a $1.1 million state bond bill and $200,000 from the city of Pittsfield.

Proponents have launched a fundraising campaign on the college’s website to fill the gap.

It will be the first public turf field in the county available to area schools and youth leagues.