BEAT To Hold Free Screening In Dalton Saturday

By Josh Landes 48 minutes ago
  • http://www.thebeatnews.org

The Berkshire Environmental Action Team is holding a free film screening in Dalton Saturday night.

“Time To Choose” is a 2015 documentary by Academy Award-winner Charles Ferguson that examines the impact of climate change across the planet. Berkshire Environmental Action Team education and outreach coordinator Elizabeth Orenstein.

“This is part of the Berkshire Earth Expo, which is a month-long series of events at the Stationery Factory,” said Orenstein.

The 100,000-square foot building in Dalton will host the screening Saturday at 6:30. Admission is free; donations will go to communities in Puerto Rico impacted by recent hurricanes.

Environmentalist Sandra Steingraber To Speak In Lenox Saturday

By JD Allen Dec 2, 2017
www.laurakozlowski.com

Renowned environmentalist Sandra Steingraber is expected to speak at Lenox Memorial High School in western Massachusetts at 5 p.m. Saturday about how PCBs, fracked gas and pipelines impact the environment and human health. WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief JD Allen spoke with Steingraber, a biologist and author, about some of the region’s major environmental problems. 

Environmental Group Recognizes Pittsfield’s Clean Energy Efforts

By Jul 21, 2016
Environment Massachusetts State Director Ben Hellerstein joins Pittsfield’s Open Space and Natural Resource Manager Jim McGrath Wednesday at Pittsfield City Hall.
Jim Levulis / WAMC

A statewide environmental group has recognized a number of western Massachusetts cities as clean energy leaders. Environment Massachusetts is recognizing about 15 communities for leading the way toward 100 percent renewable energy.

Climate Fair Aims To Connect Berkshire Environmentalists

By May 6, 2016
This is a picture of Shire City Sanctuary, a retro-fitted church
Jim Levulis / WAMC

An upcoming climate action and sustainability fair aims to unite Berkshire-area environmental activists, community members and businesses.