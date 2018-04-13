BEAT To Hold Free Screening In Dalton Saturday

The Berkshire Environmental Action Team is holding a free film screening in Dalton Saturday night.

“Time To Choose” is a 2015 documentary by Academy Award-winner Charles Ferguson that examines the impact of climate change across the planet. Berkshire Environmental Action Team education and outreach coordinator Elizabeth Orenstein.

“This is part of the Berkshire Earth Expo, which is a month-long series of events at the Stationery Factory,” said Orenstein.

The 100,000-square foot building in Dalton will host the screening Saturday at 6:30. Admission is free; donations will go to communities in Puerto Rico impacted by recent hurricanes.