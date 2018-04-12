Beleaguered Company Tries To Keep Rural Cell Service Running

A financially troubled company that was on the brink of ceasing its rural cellphone service, including the ability to call 911 in some areas of Vermont, has asked the state for three to six months to come up with a plan to keep the service running.

Vanu CoverageCo provides microcells to improve reception in a particular area and service for cellphone coverage in about 150 road miles in 26 towns in Vermont.

The company has struggled with expenses exceeding revenues.

State officials said last month that the company was likely to cease operations in Vermont.

Interim CEO Rich Biby met with lawmakers and state officials last week to discuss possible solutions. He's asking the state to cover the costs of providing 911 service.

