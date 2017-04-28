Bennington College Hosts Prison Education Conference

Bennington College will host a conference on the future of higher education in prisons this week.

The Southern Vermont college’s Center for the Advancement of Public Action will host its ninth event dedicated to incarceration in America Friday and Saturday.

Topics and panel discussions include federal funding for prison higher education, prison education in the era of President Trump, achievements of American incarceration, and developing liberal arts programs in prison.

The center says it hopes to bring attention to prison education programs.