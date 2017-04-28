Bennington College Hosts Prison Education Conference

By 1 hour ago
  • Facebook: Bennington College

Bennington College will host a conference on the future of higher education in prisons this week. 

The Southern Vermont college’s Center for the Advancement of Public Action will host its ninth event dedicated to incarceration in America Friday and Saturday.

Topics and panel discussions include federal funding for prison higher education, prison education in the era of President Trump, achievements of American incarceration, and developing liberal arts programs in prison.

The center says it hopes to bring attention to prison education programs.

Tags: 
Bennington College

Related Content

Surface Water Testing Results For Bennington Area Released

By Mar 31, 2016
PFOA formula

Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin’s office has announced results from surface water testing in Bennington and North Bennington, as state authorities are hoping to determine the source and extent of a chemical contamination.

Bennington College To Study PFOA As Investigations Continue

By Mar 16, 2016
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Bennington College has received a $90,000 grant to study the chemical PFOA, which has been found in surrounding water sources. WAMC's Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard spoke with faculty at the college who will be guiding research into a subject with many unknowns.