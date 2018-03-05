Bennington Government Change On Ballot

Bennington, Vermont, voters will be deciding on Town Meeting Day if the community will elect a mayor instead of having a town manager.

The issue is being raised Tuesday after supporters gathered enough signatures to put the question to voters.

Vermont Public Radio reports the proposal has sparked passionate discussion on social media.

Resident Aaron Sawyer, a member of a group opposed to the proposal, says it would give too much power to an executive branch.

Jennifer Mayhew says it's time for a change. She says the selectboard now votes on big issues first before the town manager can take action. She says the community needs a strong mayor who can take action without having to wait for a part-time selectboard to come to consensus.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.