Berkshire Activists Planning Four Freedoms Rally

By 28 minutes ago
  • President Franklin D. Roosevelt
    President Franklin D. Roosevelt
    United States Library of Congress

Among other accomplishments, President Franklin D. Roosevelt is known for his first inaugural speech when he said the only thing to fear was "fear itself", his "Day of Infamy" speech to Congress the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 and his many "fireside chats" to Americans over the radio. Seventy-six years ago this week, FDR delivered his "Four Freedoms" speech declaring freedoms of speech and worship and freedoms from want and fear. This Saturday in Pittsfield, Mass., those words will be remembered with a march and a rally.

The event is being organized by several groups including the local chapter of the NAACP and the Berkshire Brigades, the county's Democratic Party, co-founded by attorney and former state lawmaker Sherwood Guernsey.

Dennis Powell, President of the Berkshire County branch of the NAACP, and Guernsey spoke with WAMC News.

