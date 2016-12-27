Berkshire Bank Sued Over Fraudulent Wire Transfers

By 9 seconds ago
  • A door to a Berkshire Bank branch
    Jim Levulis / WAMC

A Florida man has sued a Massachusetts bank he says made $1.4 million worth of fraudulent wire transfers from his account to banks in Hong Kong.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that according to the suit filed last week in federal court in Springfield, Jim Jacobs found out he had been bilked of the money in October when he returned home from a trip to Europe. The suit says Berkshire Bank received emails from an impostor authorizing the transfers, but never double-checked with Jacobs to make sure they were legitimate.

The suit asks that Berkshire Bank compensate Jacobs for the missing money.

A bank executive told the newspaper she couldn't comment on pending litigation.

Jacobs lives in Dade County, Florida, but has had an account at the Massachusetts bank since 1980.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.   

Tags: 
Berkshire Bank

Related Content

Berkshire Bank Acquiring First Choice Bank

By Jun 30, 2016
A door to a Berkshire Bank branch
Jim Levulis / WAMC

Berkshire Bank is acquiring New Jersey-based First Choice Bank as part of a roughly $112 million transaction.

Berkshire-Hampden Bank Merge Seen As Positive Partnership

By Nov 6, 2014
Jim Levulis / WAMC

Berkshire Bank has acquired Springfield-based Hampden Bank in a deal announced this week. The $706 million acquisition bumps Berkshire Bank’s total assets up to $7.1 billion.

Berkshire Bank Acquires Springfield's Hampden Bank

By Nov 4, 2014
Jim Levulis / WAMC

Berkshire Bank has acquired Springfield-based Hampden Bank in a deal announced Tuesday. The $706 million acquisition bumps Berkshire Bank’s total assets up to $7.1 billion.