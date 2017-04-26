Berkshire Business Confidence Index To Measure Economic Trends

A Pittsfield company wants to develop a Berkshire Business Confidence Index to better show the trends of the county’s economy.

Berkshire Money Management has mailed out 5,000 surveys to Berkshire businesses to get feedback on its plan to create a Berkshire Business Confidence Index.

The index is an economic indicator that measures trends of certainty held by the area’s decision makers.

The company says other business communities across the country have BCIs, and it’s time that Berkshire County grows and thrives in the same way.