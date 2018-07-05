Berkshire DA Candidates Clash Over Experience

By 1 hour ago
  • The office of the Berkshire District Attorney in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
    The office of the Berkshire District Attorney in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
    Josh Landes

About two months before primary day, two Democratic candidates for Berkshire District Attorney are exchanging pointed criticism about their ability to serve effectively.

Paul Caccaviello took over for the retiring District Attorney David Capeless this winter. He faces Andrea Harrington and Judith Knight in the Massachusetts Democraticx primary September 4th, and the race is becoming combative. Two of the three candidates traded press releases and statements questioning each other’s record in recent days.

It began in earnest on July 2nd, when District Attorney Paul Caccaviello released a statement that questioned opponent Andrea Harrington’s “Qualifications and Fitness for DA Office.” In it, Caccaviello said that Harrington had “zero experience in these areas and apparently no knowledge of how the office functions on a daily basis,” and questioned her experience as a criminal defense lawyer.

“The thrust of my campaign is that experience matters. So that- what I did was to make some inquiry and find out exactly what Miss Harrington’s experience is as she runs what for she terms one of the most powerful positions in the county," Caccaviello told WAMC. “It seems that there’s a very, very minimal amount of trial experience in Berkshire County.”

Saying that Harrington, a private practice attorney, “owes voters an explanation on how she would get the work done if she is elected,” the press release said that a public records request revealed that Harrington had “only tried seven cases in Berkshire County, with four of those trials involving OUI charges.”

“When you have little experience for the job that you’re actually seeking, and you claim to be a reformer, you should have some experience and knowledge as to what you’re trying to reform,” said Caccaviello.

A day later, Harrington responded with her own press release that characterized Caccaviello’s claims as “false attacks,” saying the DA “would like to pick and choose my experience to fit his false narrative by falsely claiming that I have little courtroom experience.”

“That kind of attack that is really inaccurate and misleading to me just demonstrates that my opponent’s feeling desperate. He’s running a desperate campaign that’s based on misinformation," said Harrington to WAMC. “I have been practicing law for 15 years. I started my career in Florida, representing people on death row in their post-conviction appeals — I did that for three years. Then I returned home to raise my family. I’ve been working in trial courts, I’ve been working in appeals courts, I’ve been working in the Supreme Judicial Court. I’ve worked on cases ranging from traffic tickets to death penalty cases. I have a civil practice, I do federal court work, superior court civil work.”

Harrington’s release, which referred to Caccaviello as a member of the “old guard,” also suggested that his experience as a prosecutor was limiting.

“My experience is really broad, and actually is more relevant to changing the district attorney’s office and moving into the future than my opponent, who’s really been doing the same thing over and over again for the past 30 years,” she told WAMC.

Caccaviello answered that claim in a separate interview with WAMC by phone.

“I am the old guard," he said, "and the old guard of victims’ rights and the pursuit of justice, that is true. And my experience — as she says, the only one experience I’ve had — is in the job that she is seeking.”

The candidates clashed on other issues, including DA office outreach, incarceration rates, and more. Stay tuned for more on the race and the candidates’ positions.

Tags: 
Berkshire District Attorney

Related Content

Different Visions For The Office As Three Berkshire DA Candidates Debate

By May 17, 2018
Josh Landes

The three Democrats running for District Attorney in Berkshire County debated in Pittsfield last night.

Berkshire DA Announces Campaign To Remain In Seat

By May 3, 2018
Josh Landes

Berkshire District Attorney Paul Caccaviello currently holds his seat as an unelected appointee. A 28-year veteran of state prosecution, the Pittsfield Democrat was appointed by Republican Governor Charlie Baker to fill the term of David Capeless, who retired abruptly after 14 years. Caccaviello was sworn in on March 15th amidst charges that the appointment was a means to give him a leg up in the fall election.

Berkshire DA Caccaviello Talks Campaign, Capeless

By Jun 14, 2018
https://twitter.com/paul4da

Berkshire District Attorney Paul Caccaviello has been on the campaign trail since May 3rd, about six weeks after he was appointed to fill the position of David Capeless, who left office on March 15th after a surprise retirement at the beginning of that month. Since he announced his intentions to run for the seat, he’s debated his two challengers in the Democratic primary, Andrea Harrington and Judith Knight. During the early days of the race, an article in Commonwealth Magazine revealed Capeless’s collaboration with Republican Governor Charlie Baker’s administration that propelled Caccaviello to the top of Berkshire law enforcement ahead of the 2018 election. Caccaviello spoke with WAMC Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes about the campaign so far, and about when he first learned about Capeless’s plans to leave office.

Berkshire DA Candidate Andrea Harrington Discusses Campaign Challenges, Hopes For The Office

By Jun 24, 2018
John Krol

In September, voters in Berkshire County will decide whether they want a longtime member of the District Attorney’s office who took over this winter to remain in the seat. Andrea Harrington, a private practice attorney based in Great Barrington, hopes Democrats will pick her instead. Harrington has won the endorsement of Pittsfield City Councilors John Krol and Helen Moon. Harrington is running as a progressive, saying she hears voters demanding change in the office and arguing that the position allows for greater interpretation of the law. She faces attorney Judith Knight and Berkshire District Attorney Paul Caccaviello. Harrington spoke with WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes about the run-up to the September 4th primary, including the challenges of running against an incumbent.

Democrat Challenging Caccaviello For Berkshire DA

By Josh Landes Mar 21, 2018
John Krol

A candidate who was recently on the ballot is now running for Berkshire District Attorney.