Berkshire Medical Center Asks MNA Nurses To Not Strike

Staffers at Berkshire Medical Center have asked the hospital’s unionized nurses not to strike.

The Berkshire Medical Center’s Executive Committee sent a letter to hospital staff asking unionized nurses to stay on the job, the same day Massachusetts Nurses Association members walked out of Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Berkshire Health Systems says it gave the MNA its “best and final” offer for a new contract in May. It was overwhelmingly turned down days later.

The 18 doctors on the committee say they want nurses to consider the consequences of a strike.

The union wants a limit on the number of patients nurses care for, security improvements, and health insurance guarantees.