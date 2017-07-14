Berkshire Medical Center Asks MNA Nurses To Not Strike

By 3 minutes ago
  • Facebook: Massachusetts Nurses Association

Staffers at Berkshire Medical Center have asked the hospital’s unionized nurses not to strike. 

The Berkshire Medical Center’s Executive Committee sent a letter to hospital staff asking unionized nurses to stay on the job, the same day Massachusetts Nurses Association members walked out of Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Berkshire Health Systems says it gave the MNA its “best and final” offer for a new contract in May. It was overwhelmingly turned down days later.

The 18 doctors on the committee say they want nurses to consider the consequences of a strike.

The union wants a limit on the number of patients nurses care for, security improvements, and health insurance guarantees.

Tags: 
Massachusetts Nurses Association

Related Content

Nurses Decline Berkshire Medical Center's "Best and Final" Contract Offer

By Jun 1, 2017
Facebook: Berkshire Medical Center

Nurses at Berkshire Medical Center have declined what Berkshire Health System calls its “best and final” offer for a new contract. 

Berkshire Medical Center Nurses Allege 'Unsafe Staffing Levels'

By Feb 9, 2017
Nurses at Berkshire Medical Center rally at the Pittsfield, MA hospital in December 2014.
Jim Levulis / WAMC

Update at 1:15 Thursday: The Massachusetts Nurses Association has canceled Thursday's rally due to the winter storm in Pittsfield.

Despite the winter storm, nurses at Berkshire Medical Center are planning a rally in Pittsfield today over what they say are unsafe staffing levels at the hospital. WAMC spoke with Amber VanBramer, a registered nurse at BMC who is a member of the bargaining committee for the Massachusetts Nurses Association at the hospital. The union represents all of the roughly 800 registered nurses at Berkshire Medical Center.