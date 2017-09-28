Berkshire Medical Center Files Federal Request To Block Planned Nurses' Strike

In a last ditch attempt to halt the strike planned next week, Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts has filed a legal request in an effort to block unionized nurses from walking out of the hospital.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association and Berkshire Medical Center have been at an impasse over a new contract for a year. The nurses’ union plans to hold a 24-hour unfair labor practice strike beginning October 3rd.

Berkshire Medical Center asked a federal court in Boston Wednesday to block the planned strike.

If the filing is approved, the MNA could not interfere with hospital operations, and would have to settle contract grievances through arbitration.

BMC contends it made its “best and final offer” in May, and the union hasn’t materially changed its position since.

The MNA – seeking patient care improvements – filed its fourth unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board Wednesday.