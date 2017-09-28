Berkshire Medical Center Files Federal Request To Block Planned Nurses' Strike

In a last ditch attempt to halt the strike planned next week, Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts has filed a legal request in an effort to block unionized nurses from walking out of the hospital. 

The Massachusetts Nurses Association and Berkshire Medical Center have been at an impasse over a new contract for a year. The nurses’ union plans to hold a 24-hour unfair labor practice strike beginning October 3rd.

Berkshire Medical Center asked a federal court in Boston Wednesday to block the planned strike.

If the filing is approved, the MNA could not interfere with hospital operations, and would have to settle contract grievances through arbitration.

BMC contends it made its “best and final offer” in May, and the union hasn’t materially changed its position since.

The MNA – seeking patient care improvements – filed its fourth unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board Wednesday. 

Related Content

MNA Intends To Strike In October, Submits 10-Day Notice To BMC

By Sep 22, 2017
Facebook: Massachusetts Nurses Association

  


  Berkshire Medical Center nurses say they intend to strike in October after submitting a 10-day notice to the Pittsfield, Massachusetts hospital Friday.

Amid Contract Impasse, BMC Nurses Talk Safe Patient Care At Community Forum

By Sep 20, 2017
JD Allen / WAMC

 

Nurses at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts have been negotiating a new contract for a year. They discussed on-the-job challenges at a safe patient care community town hall Tuesday. 

Berkshire Medical Center Files Charge Against Massachusetts Nurses Association

By Sep 8, 2017
Facebook: Berkshire Medical Center

Berkshire Medical Center has filed an unfair labor practice charge against the Massachusetts Nurses Association. 

Berkshire Medical Center Nurses Authorize Union To Give Strike Notice

By Jul 28, 2017
Facebook: Massachusetts Nurses Association

Berkshire Medical Center nurses authorized their union to give the hospital a 10-day strike notice Wednesday night amid a contract impasse. 

Nurses File Complaint With National Labor Relations Board

By Jul 26, 2017
Facebook: Massachusetts Nurses Association

Berkshire Medical Center nurses have filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board. 