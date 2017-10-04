Berkshire Medical Center To Nurses: "Leave The Property"

Hundreds of nurses planned to go to back to work at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts at 7 this morning after a 24-hour strike. But hospital management locked them out.

Striking unionized workers will not be allowed to return to work for the rest of the week, according to Berkshire Health Systems Vice President of Human Resources Arthur Milano.

“As we explained in a letter last week, and there are letters for you here, you won’t be returning today,” Milano says. “But, we’ll welcome you back on the 8th.”

BMC says certified nurses have been trained to replace the unionized nurses until then.

The hospital and the Massachusetts Nurses Association have been at a contract impasse for a year. The nurses seek a “better” nurse-to-patient ratio to ensure safe patient care. BMC says it made its “best and final” contract offer in May, and the union hasn’t materially changed its position since

Tuesday’s strike attracted 800 people. The unionized nurses plan to remain on the picket line until management lets them return to work.