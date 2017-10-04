Berkshire Medical Center To Nurses: "Leave The Property"

  • Berkshire Medical Center Cheif Operating Officer Diane Kelly and Berkshire Health Systems Vice President of Human Resources Arthur Milano telling nurses they won't be welcome back to work until Sunday.
    JD Allen / WAMC
  • Massachusetts Nurses Association stands their ground, saying "Our hospital, our patients" when asked to leave.
    JD Allen / WAMC
  • Hospital security and Pittsfield Police, as well as additionally hired private security, backs up management to get nurses back to the sidewalk.
    JD Allen / WAMC
  • BMC nurses say the hospital is preventing them for caring for their patients as a consequence of the strike.
    JD Allen / WAMC


Hundreds of nurses planned to go to back to work at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts at 7 this morning after a 24-hour strike. But hospital management locked them out.

 

 

Striking unionized workers will not be allowed to return to work for the rest of the week, according to Berkshire Health Systems Vice President of Human Resources Arthur Milano.

 

“As we explained in a letter last week, and there are letters for you here, you won’t be returning today,” Milano says. “But, we’ll welcome you back on the 8th.”

 

BMC says certified nurses have been trained to replace the unionized nurses until then.

 

The hospital and the Massachusetts Nurses Association have been at a contract impasse for a year. The nurses seek a “better” nurse-to-patient ratio to ensure safe patient care. BMC says it made its “best and final” contract offer in May, and the union hasn’t materially changed its position since

 

Tuesday’s strike attracted 800 people. The unionized nurses plan to remain on the picket line until management lets them return to work. 

