Berkshire Museum Announces Second Round Of Sales

By Josh Landes 9 hours ago
The Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Massachusetts has announced the next nine artworks from its collection to be auctioned off. WAMC reports the museum is raising money for an endowment and renovation plan.

The second wave of sales from the Berkshire Museum’s collection will include pieces from Albert Bierstadt, Alexander Calder, George Henry Durrie, Thomas Moran and more.

A first wave of 13 sales that included works by Norman Rockwell donated by the artist to the museum failed to raise the museum’s $55 million goal. Eighteen of the 40 pieces approved for sale as part of a deal with the Massachusetts Attorney General are being held in hopes that the new batch headed to the Sotheby’s auction block will fill the remaining $13 million gap in fundraising. The museum says it is “aiming for private sales to keep works in public view.”

Related Content

Rockwell Work Acquired By L.A. Museum To Remain In Berkshires For Now

By Josh Landes May 21, 2018
The yet-to-open Lucas Museum Of Narrative Art in L.A. has acquired Shuffleton’s Barbershop, a Norman Rockwell painting at the heart of the controversy surrounding the Berkshire Museum’s art sale.

Berkshire Group Brings Museum Sale Protest To NYC

By Josh Landes May 15, 2018
Representatives of a citizens group that opposes the Berkshire Museum’s controversial art sale are continuing to protest.

Rockwell Work Sold To LA Museum

By Josh Landes Apr 12, 2018
One of the iconic Norman Rockwell artworks sold by the Berkshire Museum as part of a controversial expansion plan has found a home far, far away.

Court Ruling Confirms Berkshire Museum Can Sell Art

By Josh Landes Apr 5, 2018
A top court in Massachusetts has given the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield a clear path to sell art from its collection to financially stabilize the institution.