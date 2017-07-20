Berkshire School Leaders Push For Countywide District

By 30 minutes ago
  • Children at school on a computer
    Lucelia Ribeiro/Flickr

The Berkshire County Education Task Force has recommended all schools join together in a countywide district over the next decade. 

The Berkshire County Education Task Force says bringing all of the county’s schools together could save the region $34 million a year. The group says it would increase state funding aid and address drops in student enrollment across the 32 communities.

State Representative Smitty Pignatelli, of the 4th Berkshire District says, it’s a bold initiative.

“My only hesitation is, is I have haven’t heard much about streamlining the curriculum,” Pignatelli says. “I haven’t heard much about how to make things more affordable.”

The Democrat has long pushed for combined services.

“I don’t think we have ten years to wait for the perfect plan,” Pignatelli says.

Pignatelli is calling on school leadership to begin consolidation talks immediately. 

Tags: 
Berkshire County Education Task Force

Related Content

Berkshire Education Task Force Pushes For Regional, Financial Programs

By Apr 12, 2017
This is a picture of the campus of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts
Jim Levulis / WAMC

The Berkshire County Education Task Force recently heard community concerns during a meeting at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. 