Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Berkshire Theatre Group Presents 'Lost Lake'

By 3 minutes ago

The new play, Lost Lake, follows the story of Veronica and Hogan as they’re tangled up in each other's lives by circumstance.

Berkshire Theatre Group presents the new touching and funny one-act written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner, David Auburn, on its Unicorn Stage in Stockbridge, MA through October 22nd. The production is directed by Daisy Walker.

Tags: 
Berkshire theater group
Lost Lake
David Auburn
theatre

Related Content

Shug Avery Is Coming To Town: The Color Purple At Proctors

By Oct 4, 2017
The Color Purple logo

The 2015 revival of The Color Purple – the musical adapted from Alice Walker’s novel, with book by Marsha Norman and music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

The Broadway run ended in January of this year and the National Tour is now originating its multi-city run at Proctors in Schenectady, NY.

With a soul-raising score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, The Color Purple gives an exhilarating new spirit to this Pulitzer Prize-winning story. Tony Award winning Director, John Doyle, joins us to tell us more.

Doyle’s Broadway credits include, in addition to The Color Purple, Sweeney Todd starring Patti Lupone and Michael Cerveris, Company starring Raul Esparza, A Catered Affair starring Harvey Fierstein, and The Visit, starring Chita Rivera.

Shakespeare & Company Adds Benefit Performance 10/5

By Oct 3, 2017
God Of Carnage Performance
Christopher Duggan

Shakespeare & Company is adding a special benefit performance to its God of Carnage run on October 5th. Proceeds will help those impacted by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and will be donated to the One America Appeal.

Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage is running through October 8th in the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre in Lenox, Massachusetts. The Tony and Olivier Award-winning play, directed by Regge Life, is about two sets of parents that meet to address their son’s recent playground fight. Tensions rise and liquor flows, leading to unexpected twists and turns the entire performance.  

Sex With Strangers At TheRep

By Sep 29, 2017
Artwork for Sex with Strangers at TheRep

When Ethan, a hotshot twenty-something blogger ends up snowed-in at a Bed and Breakfast with failed novelist Olivia, sparks fly! One thing leads to another, as these two writers both discover what they really want — but in the morning….things are not quite what they seemed to be the night before.  Soon it becomes clear that this passionate weekend will change both of their lives.

Laura Eason’s Sex With Strangers, directed by Stephen Nachamie is running at the Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, NY through October 15th.  

Jenny Strassburg, who stars as Olivia, returns to CapRep for the first time since 2013, when she played Vanda in Venus in Fur.