At Berkshire Town Hall, Warren Rallies For Civic Engagement

At a town hall in Pittsfield Saturday, Massachusetts U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, said the right people need to get into government because what’s happening now, isn’t working.

Roughly 800 people lined up at Berkshire Community College on Saturday to hear Senator Warren speak.

Residents feared what cuts from the White House budget proposal and a Republican healthcare bill will mean if they become a reality.

Warren said people need to get their voices and stories heard in Washington.

“Now we are in a world where Washington is in a fight literally over our lives,” Warren said. “In a fight over the role of government, the things we do together.”

The Democrat said the nation needs to push for a Democratic majority in Congress. Warren plans to run for re-election in 2018.