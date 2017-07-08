At Berkshire Town Hall, Warren Rallies For Civic Engagement

By 2 hours ago
  • Warren plans to run for re-election in 2018.
    Warren plans to run for re-election in 2018.
    JD Allen / WAMC

At a town hall in Pittsfield Saturday, Massachusetts U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, said the right people need to get into government because what’s happening now, isn’t working.

Roughly 800 people lined up at Berkshire Community College on Saturday to hear Senator Warren speak.

Residents feared what cuts from the White House budget proposal and a Republican healthcare bill will mean if they become a reality.

Warren said people need to get their voices and stories heard in Washington.

“Now we are in a world where Washington is in a fight literally over our lives,” Warren said. “In a fight over the role of government, the things we do together.”

The Democrat said the nation needs to push for a Democratic majority in Congress. Warren plans to run for re-election in 2018.

Tags: 
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren
berkshire county

Related Content

Warren To Host Town Hall In Pittsfield

By Jul 3, 2017

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren will hold a town hall in Pittsfield this weekend. 

Kinder Morgan To Start Pipeline Expansion In Western Mass.

By Apr 24, 2017

Energy company Kinder Morgan plans to start cutting down trees in Western Massachusetts this week prepare for the controversial Connecticut Expansion Project. U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey are calling on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to revoke its authorization for the pipeline.