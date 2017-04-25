Berkshire UCP Given Assistive Technology Regional Center Contract

United Cerebral Palsy of Berkshire County has been awarded an Assistive Technology Regional Center contract through 2027. 

United Cerebral Palsy will receive $100,000 a year for their new distinction.

The MassMATCH federal program funds the contract and with it UCP can now purchase canes, crutches, walkers, scooters and wheelchairs for mobility and other types of assistive technology.  

Funding for the program will also allow the center to lend and teach the use of assistive technology equipment throughout Western Massachusetts free of charge.

